Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.