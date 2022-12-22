FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

