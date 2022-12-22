Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

