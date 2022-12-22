Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 341.80 ($4.15).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 144 ($1.75) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Royal Mail Trading Up 5.4 %

RMG opened at GBX 207 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.14. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.15 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531.40 ($6.46).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

