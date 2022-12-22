Rome G. Arnold III Acquires 10,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,796,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,114,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,197,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100,628 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,366,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 100,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,209 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NMFC. StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

