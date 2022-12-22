Insider Selling: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Sells 14,167 Shares of Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 115,830 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

