LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $121,123.20 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LivaNova Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.