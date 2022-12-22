LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $121,123.20 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

