Insider Buying: Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Major Shareholder Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Research analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

