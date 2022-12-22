PFG Advisors Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14.
