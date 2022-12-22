3,552 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $363.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.59. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

