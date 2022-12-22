Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.47.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $266.16 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.