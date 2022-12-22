IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.