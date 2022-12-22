Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 6,849 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

ED stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

