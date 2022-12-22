Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.81% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YYY stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

