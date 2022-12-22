Brookstone Capital Management Sells 18,218 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 316,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 156,886 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,335,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120,319 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

