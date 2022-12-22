Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

