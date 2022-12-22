American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

