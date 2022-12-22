CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.12 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

