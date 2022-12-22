Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $284.58 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.17.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

