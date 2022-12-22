Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 69,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHP opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

