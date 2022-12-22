Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.7 %

NOC stock opened at $538.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

