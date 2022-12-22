Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.