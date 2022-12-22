CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 638.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

