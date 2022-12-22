UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,868 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

CNC opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

