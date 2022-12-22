Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

