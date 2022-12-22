UMB Bank n.a. Sells 8,500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

