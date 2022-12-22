UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,392 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 189,617 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 72.5% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

