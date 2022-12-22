UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,365 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $134.50 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 168.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

