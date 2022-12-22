The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $187.27 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

