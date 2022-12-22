Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler Sells 23,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE SOI opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 48.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.