Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler Sells 23,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE SOI opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
