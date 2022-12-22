SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $204,172.11 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $204,172.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,203.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SiTime Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SITM opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $303.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

