Priscilla Hung Sells 2,979 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

