Glynis Bryan Sells 3,947 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pentair Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pentair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

