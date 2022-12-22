Ledger Susan St. Sells 2,504 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Okta Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OKTA opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.