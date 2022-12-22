Ledger Susan St. Sells 2,504 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Okta Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Okta alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Okta

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.