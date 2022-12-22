Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Sells $153,690.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.96.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Featured Stories
