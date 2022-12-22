Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Sells $153,690.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.