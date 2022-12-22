Keith Westby Sells 6,740 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,116.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77.

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

