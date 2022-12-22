Keith Westby Sells 6,740 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $144,977.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,116.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
Shares of ISEE stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
