Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $136,867.50 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

