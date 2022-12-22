Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $159,982.96 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Ciena stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

