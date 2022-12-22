Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDB opened at $200.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 41.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

