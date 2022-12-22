NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen Buys 26,888 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NerdWallet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.12 million and a P/E ratio of -22.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.