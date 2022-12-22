George Raymond Zage III Buys 50,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of GRND stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

