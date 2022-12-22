George Raymond Zage III Buys 50,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Grindr Price Performance
Shares of GRND stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.
About Grindr
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindr (GRND)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.