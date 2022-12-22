Trilogy Capital Group, Llc Sells 1,161,000 Shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) major shareholder Trilogy Capital Group, Llc sold 1,161,000 shares of Smart for Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $301,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,229,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Smart for Life Price Performance

Smart for Life stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Smart for Life, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Smart for Life in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

Smart for Life Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

