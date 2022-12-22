Trilogy Capital Group, Llc Sells 1,161,000 Shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) major shareholder Trilogy Capital Group, Llc sold 1,161,000 shares of Smart for Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $301,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,229,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Smart for Life Price Performance
Smart for Life stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Smart for Life, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Smart for Life in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life
Smart for Life Company Profile
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart for Life (SMFL)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.