Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 13,130 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nutanix Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
