Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat Buys 40,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after buying an additional 586,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 209,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

