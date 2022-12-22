Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat Buys 40,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Design Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after buying an additional 586,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 209,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
See Also
