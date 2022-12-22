Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $315,050.40 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 4.67.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 108.66% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

