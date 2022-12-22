Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Sells $402,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TNDM opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Read More
