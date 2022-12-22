Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $354,088.80 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44.

Shares of DLB opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

