IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $2.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.53.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,134,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

