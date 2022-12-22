Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 404,654 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 445 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $7,685.15.

Toast Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Toast

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.