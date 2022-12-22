Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Buys $756,606.52 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep purchased 16,153 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.84 per share, with a total value of $756,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,381,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.

Tucows Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in Tucows by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 242,711 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.